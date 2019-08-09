LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kerala-Karnataka Floods LIVE Updates: 32 Killed as Rains Batter States, Vijayan to Review Situation Shortly

News18.com | August 9, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
Event Highlights

Kerala, Karnataka Rains Floods Updates: Twenty three have been killed in Kerala, while nine were killed in Karnataka as rains continue to batter southern states. In view of the present situation, Karnataka to Kerala routes via Mysore and Kodagu have been blocked. Meanwhile, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has declared a holiday for schools across the state as KDSMA issued red alert for Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

Flight operations at Cochin International Airport have been suspended till 3pm on Sunday as floodwaters inundate the apron area (parking area). Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KDSMA) evacuated 22,165 people and moved them to 315 camps across the state in view of the heavy rains.
Aug 9, 2019 10:04 am (IST)

Kerala CM to Review Situation | Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will review the flood situation in the state today.The CMO had earlier tweeted a weather alert, cautioning fishermen to stay out of the sea.

Aug 9, 2019 10:01 am (IST)

In Pattambi town, which is a trijunction connecting Malappuram Palakkad and Thrissur districts, traffic through Pattambi bridge has been shut as Bharathapuzha river is overflowing. The water has started flowing over the bridge. Here is a visual:

Aug 9, 2019 9:56 am (IST)

DSC personnel reached the location of the Wayanad landslide yesterday evening, and rescue attempts are currently being carried out  in the area. Debris completely destroyed the houses and the labndscape. Approximately 150 civilians were feared trapped. Here is a visual:

Aug 9, 2019 9:46 am (IST)

Rescue Operations to take 10-12 Hours | Rescue operations should take about 10-12 hours in Wayanad where a landslide, which has occurred over a stretch of 2 km, by the NDRF. So far, 54 people have been rescued by both NDRF and locals, and 2 bodies recovered during rescue operations.

Aug 9, 2019 9:44 am (IST)

 Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus loses control and crashes in Palode in Kerala's Trivandrum:

Aug 9, 2019 9:40 am (IST)

54 Rescued in Wayanad Landslide | 54 people have been rescued by NDRF teams from Maipadi, Puttupala and Wayanad in Kerala, where a landslide occured. Some of these people were rescued by the local community members. Approximately 100 people has been rescued so far.

Aug 9, 2019 9:37 am (IST)
br /> Kolhapur Water Levels Recede | The water levels in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, which was ravaged by floods following excessive rainfall in the state, are receding. Over 2 lakh people were shifted to safer places in flood-struck Western Maharashtra, where Kolhapur and Sangli are the worst hit districts. A boat that was being use to carry out rescue operations also capsized in Sangli, killing nine people. Apart from the NDRF, the defence forces are also engaged in rescue operations.

Aug 9, 2019 9:37 am (IST)

9 Killed in Flood-Related Incidents in Karnataka |  As many as 9 people have died in the flood-affected state of Karnataka so far. A total of 16875 people and 3010 animals have been shifted to 272 relief camps in the state.

Aug 9, 2019 9:36 am (IST)

Kerala Death Toll at 23 | The death toll in Kerala stands at 23 after rain and flood-related incidents claim those many lives in the disaster-prone state. Red alert has been issued in several districts of the state which have experienced a number of disasters. A landslide in Wayanad alone has claimed 2 lives far, while rescue operations are underway.

Aug 9, 2019 9:30 am (IST)

Water enters houses in Muvattupuzha town of Ernakulam district in Kerala as floods follow heavy rainfall:

Aug 9, 2019 9:29 am (IST)

Maharashtra Dams to Release More Water | Maharashtra is expected to release more water from dams of Krishna & Bhima rivers as several districts in the Western parts of the state are inundated by floodwaters.Bijapur & Bagalkot districts will be affected as the floodgates are opened. The Kolhapur and Sangli districts of the state are heavily flooded, and resce teams from several agencies are carrying out operations.

Aug 9, 2019 9:26 am (IST)

Karnataka Trains Stopped to Pick up Stranded Passengers | All Mail/Express trains will be stopped at all stations b/w Bijapur-Gadag in Karnataka to pick up stranded passengers. Instructions have been issued to railway stations, the railway PRO said. Travel in the state has taken a hit as several road routes also remain shut for vehicles due to being flooded.

Aug 9, 2019 9:23 am (IST)

Visuals of NDRF rescuing senior citizens in Jhulelal chowk in Maharashtra's Sangli:

Aug 9, 2019 9:17 am (IST)

Roads in Mysuru Blocked | Mysore Nanjangud road has been blocked due to water release from Kabini dam. Karnataka to Kerala routes via Mysore and Kodagu are also blocked.Routes from Karnataka to bthe Nilgiris are also shut for vehicular traffic. Karnataka - Western Maharashtra routes are under water, as well. Out of 14 Ghats which link coastal Karnataka with interior Karnataka 10 remain closed due to landslides.

Aug 9, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

Six Columns of Army Deployed from Kannur | Six columns of the Indian army were deployed from DSC centre Kannur, one column each at the northern districts of Kerala of Wayanad- Kalpetta. Virajpet- Coorg, Kannur, Iritty, Kozhikode and Thamarassery.

Aug 9, 2019 8:50 am (IST)

Kerala Forecast | The Kerala CMO announces the forecast for the state: Moderate to heavy rainfall with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in  Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam & Thrissur districts.

Aug 9, 2019 8:48 am (IST)

2 Dead in Wayanad Landslide | 2 bodies were recovered during rescue operations at the site of a landslide in Meppadi in Wayanad district of Kerala. Heavy, incessant rainfall caused the landslide to occur.

Aug 9, 2019 8:45 am (IST)
 

More Teams Dispatched, Announces NDRF | National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) announces that it has sent more teams from Kolkata to Belgaum in Karnataka. It thanked the Indian Air Force for help.

Aug 9, 2019 8:40 am (IST)

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had yesterday tweeted, "In view of excessive rainfall leading to water-logged roads in parts of Maharashtra, Railways is running a special train between Miraj and Karad. Railways has also dispatched essential items like groceries & medicines to the flood-affected areas of Belagavi in Karnataka."

Aug 9, 2019 8:32 am (IST)

Kerala CMO Alerts of High Waves | High waves of 3.2-3.7 meters are forecasted till 23:30 hours of August 10 along the coast of Kerala from Pozhiyoor to Kasargod. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas for the above mentioned period.

Aug 9, 2019 8:29 am (IST)

Southern railway had announced special trains to clear the rush of extra passengers yesterday in the rain and flood affected states of the South. Here is the list of the special trains: 

Aug 9, 2019 8:24 am (IST)

Here is a visual of police escorting the navy teams to Sangli by providing a green corridor. The navy teams had to be transported by road as airlift plans were aborted in view of unfavourable weather.

Aug 9, 2019 8:19 am (IST)

Indigo Issues Advisory | Indigo Airlines tweeted announcing that all flights to and from Kochi have been suspended as the airport remains closed for operations die to flooding. The advisory further asks passengers to consider alternative options or cancellation and subsequent refund.

Aug 9, 2019 8:13 am (IST)

Maharashtra chief minister's office said 28,199 animals too were shifted to safer locations. A total of 267 temporary camps were set up and 43 teams of multiple agencies are deployed in flood-relief. As many as 125 boats have been deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

Aug 9, 2019 8:03 am (IST)

Airlift Aborted, Navy Teams Get Green Corridor to Sangli | The Defence PRO announces that 12 Navy rescue teams left for Sangli on Friday night by road as airlift plans was aborted due to unfavorable weather conditions in Maharashtra's flooded Kolhapur and Sangli districts. Police escorts were also provided for the teams for a green corridor till Sangli.

Aug 9, 2019 8:00 am (IST)

On  Wednesday, more than 1.32 lakh people were shifted to safer places from Maharashtra's Sangli and Kolhapur districts as heavy rains and the flooding that followed ravaged the state. As many as 16 deaths, in rain flood-related incidents were reported. Teams of the Indian navy were also engaged in rescue operations.

Aug 9, 2019 7:56 am (IST)

3500 Were Rescued from Kolhapur | National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued over 3,500 people from Kolhapur yesterday, which was hit by excessive flooding because of continuous rain. Here is a visual:

Aug 9, 2019 7:51 am (IST)

Roads in Mysuru Closed for Traffic | Roads from Myrsuru to Madikeri, and Myrsuru to HD Kote Road remain shut for vehicular traffic as Karnataka reels under heavy downpour, casuing water to overflow.

Aug 9, 2019 7:48 am (IST)

Heran River Overflows in Gujarat | The Heran river overflowed, flooding parts of Chhota Udepur in Gujarat, which has seen extremely heavy rainfall. Here are the visuals:

Aug 9, 2019 7:45 am (IST)

Kerala Government Announces Holiday for Schools | The Kerala state government has announced a holiday in all schools across the state in view of the heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in several parts of the state,

Earlier on Thursday, flight operations were suspended for four hours till midnight as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains. "As the apron area is waterlogged due to the flood, all aircraft operations (have been) suspended at Kochi airport till 3pm on August 11," an offical said. Flights coming to the airport were diverted on Thursday, a CIAL spokesperson said without elaborating. The operations were suspended as there was a rise in water levels in Periyar river and a canal adjacent to the airport.

Heavy rains have been battering Kerala for the past few days. Eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state on Thursday, bringing back memories of last year's devastating floods. The floods in August 2018 had rendered the airport non-functional for a fortnight. Airport infrastructure was damaged in the floods, with an estimated loss of Rs 220-250 crore.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, over two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places due to the floods that have wreaked havoc in five districts of Western Maharashtra, the worst hit being the districts of Sangli and Kolhapur, as of Thursday. At least nine persons drowned in Sangli district when a rescue boat capsized. The region is being pounded by rains incessantly over the last few days.

The total number of deaths due to rain or flood-related incidents in five districts of the region during this period was 27, officials said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Karnataka government had agreed to discharge water from Almatti dam on the Krishna river, which would ease the flooding in Maharashtra.

The flood-hit districts, especially Sangli and Kolhapur, are staring at the challenge of repairing damaged houses, roads and restoring water and electricity supply. Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar told PTI that a total of 2,05,591 people have been shifted in the districts of Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Pune and Satara.

In Kolhapur, 97,102 persons have been shifted, followed 80,319 in Sangli. In Sangli, water entered the district prison, forcing authorities to shift inmates to the upper floor. Fadnavis spoke to his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa earlier in the day, who agreed to release five lakh cusec water from Almatti dam in Karnataka, located downstream on the Krishna which originates in Western Maharashtra.

At least nine people drowned and four went missing after a boat engaged in rescue work overturned near Brahmanal village in Palus tehsil of Sangli. The boat, belonging to local village panchayat, was carrying around 30 people. Late in the evening, some sources put the death toll at 11 which could not be confirmed. Rescue teams including those of NDRF, Navy, Coast Guard and Army were operating in Sangli and Kolhapur.
