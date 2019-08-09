Kerala-Karnataka Floods LIVE Updates: Naval Air Station Opens for Civil Flights as Kochi Airport Shuts Ops

Kerala, Karnataka Rains Floods Updates: INS Garuda, the Naval air station on Kochi, was opened for civilian flights after the Cochin International Airport on Friday suspended all operations till Sunday as the runway area in the airport is water logged due to flood.
Over 40 have been killed in Kerala and Karnataka as rains pound southern states. In view of the present situation, Karnataka to Kerala routes via Mysore and Kodagu have been blocked. Meanwhile, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has declared a holiday for schools across the state as red alert was issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Trissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargode. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KDSMA) evacuated 22,165 people and moved them to 315 camps across the state in view of the heavy rains.
Aug 9, 2019 2:30 pm (IST)
Due to heavy rainfall, tracks have been suspended in the Palghat division of Central railway, and a landslip reported from Karakkad in Palakkad, Kerala. Several trains are also cancelled:
Aug 9, 2019 2:12 pm (IST)
24 hour Control Room Set up in Kerala Police HQ | A 24 hour control room has been set up in Kerala Police Headquarters to assist those affected by the rains. The emergency response centre can be reached by calling 112. The system is linked with all control room vehicles in the State.
Pralhad Joshi Visits K'taka's Hubli | Union Minister Pralhad Joshi visited flood-hit Hubli in Karnataka.
Locals offer prayers for the success of Indian Navy rescue team missions in the Sainikpur Wadi village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. This village has at least two members from each family in the Armed Forces and since the First World War, has seen a legacy of 18 martyrs.
Aug 9, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)
Train from Chennai to Mangaluru Cancelled | Mangaluru Central - Chennai Mail which left today has been partially cancelled between Shoranur and PT- MGR Chennai Central. Flooding affected the track between Shoranur Junction and Palakkad leading to the cancellation.
Aug 9, 2019 1:47 pm (IST)
Death Toll Rises to 5 in Nilgiris | The death toll in rain-related incidents in the hilly Nilgiris district rose to five on Friday, as the tourist destination of Avalanche recorded the highest rainfall of 911 mm on a single day in south India. A mother and daughter died as a wall of their house collapsed. In another incident, bodies of two women estate workers were recovered from a blocked drain in Kuruthukuli, about 12 kms from here. A 65-year old man also died in a wall collapse on Thursday.
Aug 9, 2019 1:36 pm (IST)
6 Bodies Recovered From Wayanad Landslide Site | A total of 6 bodies were recovered from Meppadi in Wayanad district where a landslide occurred yesterday. Around 150 were feared trapped initially, and 60 people had been rescued.
Aug 9, 2019 1:29 pm (IST)
Railway under bridge in Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh waterlogged after heavy rains lashed the state:
Navy Opens its Air Station for Civil Flights | The Indian navy will open the air station on INS Garuda for commercial flights in view of the non-availability of Cochin International airport because of flooding.
22,000 People in 315 Relief Camps in Kerala |Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that 315 relief camps have been set up, which are poulated by 22000 people, most of whom are from Wayanad. Death toll across state is 22. Intensity of rainfall is likely to subside tomorrow but another spell of extremely heavy rainfall expected from Aug 15.
MHA Meeting for Floods Underway | A meeting is at Ministry of Home Affairs over the situation of floods across country, especially in Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat & Maharashtra is taking place. MoS Home Nityanand Rai is holding the meeting with NDRF DG, Disaster Dept officials, Air Force and Army representatives.
"Heavy rain has increased across most parts of the State. Red alert has been issued for 9 districts in North and Central Kerala, 3 districts in Central Kerala are under Orange alert and remaining 2 southern districts are issued yellow alert," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.
Aug 9, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)
5 Disappear in Landslide in Karnataka | A landslide occurred near Madikeri in Kodagu, Karnataka, in which 5 people disappeared. Rescue operations for those stuck in a landslide in Kerala's Wayanad are also underway, in which 60 people have been rescued so far.
Aug 9, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)
550 Rescued from Kerala's Karassery | 550 people were rescued from Karassery by a team of eight personnel from ICGS Beypore.
Aug 9, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)
Karnataka Death Toll Rises to 20 | 20 people have died in Karnataka due to the flood. One person was washed away today, while a farmer died in Gadag.
Aug 9, 2019 11:58 am (IST)
Srisailam Reservoir Gates to Open Today | Due to heavy rains in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister Anil Kumar Yadav will open the gates of the Srisailam reservoir on the Kaveri river today at 5 pm.
Aug 9, 2019 11:52 am (IST)
A bike rider is washed away in floodwaters in Budihala village of Gadaga District in Karnataka:
Aug 9, 2019 11:48 am (IST)
Navy Team Reaches Sangli | The Indian navy team which had aborted plans to airlift those stranded in the flood in Sangli has reached after police provided a green corridor to them.
60 rescued in Wayanad Landslide | NDRF teams have rescued 60 people from the site of a landslide in Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad, Kerala. The NDRF had earlier said that rescue operations may take 10-12 hours to complete on the 2 km-long stretch of landslide in the tourist district of Kerala.
Aug 9, 2019 11:25 am (IST)
Baby Elephants Washed Away | Two baby elephants were washed away in Kuttampuzha village in Kothamangalam municipality of Ernakulam district:
Aug 9, 2019 11:04 am (IST)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a review meeting to discuss the disaster management measure being taken during Kerala floods.
IAF Rescues 25 in Karnataka | Indian Air Force teams have rescued a total of 25 civilians by winching from Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti & Girdal in Karnataka. Around 475 food packets along with drinking water were dropped in affected areas.
15 Rescued in Chhattisgarh | In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, 15 people were rescued from the Gudra nullah which after it was flooded following heavy rains.
Karnataka Dams Release Water | In Karnataka, 10,00,00 cusec of water has been released from Kabini Dam, 1,50,00 cusec of water released from Taraka Dam & 1,00,00 cusec of water released from Nagu Dam, says Srikanta Prasad, Superintendent Engineer, Kabini Circle. Mysore Nanjangud road in Karnataka has been blocked due to water release from Kabini dam.
Aug 9, 2019 10:22 am (IST)
Col D Jingwan, Wayanad rescue operations incharge told CNN news18, "We have a team deployed in Wayanad.. 200 people are in Puthumala. Weather is bad so team could not reach there but now again moved. Mobile communications are not working. 150 people are stuck due to landslide"
Aug 9, 2019 10:19 am (IST)
Trains From Chennai Central to Karnataka Delayed | Southern Railway announced that the Chennai Central - Mangalore West Coast Express scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 12:05 pm today has been rescheduled to leave at 6:00 pm instead, late by 5 hrs 55 minutes. The Chennai Central - Mangalore Express scheduled to depart at 12:05 pm also stands rescheduled for 6:00 pm.
Aug 9, 2019 10:14 am (IST)
Six Air India Express flights from Karnataka's Mangaluru have been rescheduled due to operational reasons following heavy rain.
A man walks inside the flooded Cochin international airport on August 15. (Image: REUTERS/Sivaram V)
Earlier on Thursday, flight operations were suspended for four hours till midnight as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains. "As the apron area is waterlogged due to the flood, all aircraft operations (have been) suspended at Kochi airport till 3pm on August 11," an offical said. Flights coming to the airport were diverted on Thursday, a CIAL spokesperson said without elaborating. The operations were suspended as there was a rise in water levels in Periyar river and a canal adjacent to the airport.
Heavy rains have been battering Kerala for the past few days. Eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state on Thursday, bringing back memories of last year's devastating floods. The floods in August 2018 had rendered the airport non-functional for a fortnight. Airport infrastructure was damaged in the floods, with an estimated loss of Rs 220-250 crore.
Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, over two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places due to the floods that have wreaked havoc in five districts of Western Maharashtra, the worst hit being the districts of Sangli and Kolhapur, as of Thursday. At least nine persons drowned in Sangli district when a rescue boat capsized. The region is being pounded by rains incessantly over the last few days.
The total number of deaths due to rain or flood-related incidents in five districts of the region during this period was 27, officials said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Karnataka government had agreed to discharge water from Almatti dam on the Krishna river, which would ease the flooding in Maharashtra.
The flood-hit districts, especially Sangli and Kolhapur, are staring at the challenge of repairing damaged houses, roads and restoring water and electricity supply. Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar told PTI that a total of 2,05,591 people have been shifted in the districts of Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Pune and Satara.
In Kolhapur, 97,102 persons have been shifted, followed 80,319 in Sangli. In Sangli, water entered the district prison, forcing authorities to shift inmates to the upper floor. Fadnavis spoke to his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa earlier in the day, who agreed to release five lakh cusec water from Almatti dam in Karnataka, located downstream on the Krishna which originates in Western Maharashtra.
At least nine people drowned and four went missing after a boat engaged in rescue work overturned near Brahmanal village in Palus tehsil of Sangli. The boat, belonging to local village panchayat, was carrying around 30 people. Late in the evening, some sources put the death toll at 11 which could not be confirmed. Rescue teams including those of NDRF, Navy, Coast Guard and Army were operating in Sangli and Kolhapur.