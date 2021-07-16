A Glance at Covid Report Card of Kerala, K'taka, TN, AP, Maha, Odisha Before Modi's Interaction with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala via video conference on Friday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in these states.

This comes after these states reported the maximum number of cases in the last week.

Here is a look at the current spread of the virus in these six states:

Odisha reported 2,070 new positive cases of Covid-19 till midnight of Thursday. 64 deaths were recorded.

Among the new cases, 1195 are in quarantine and 875 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 9,49,929.

Tamil Nadu recorded 2405 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,28,806. Among these, Chennai reported 148 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,35,747. The state recorded 49 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 33,606.

Andhra Pradesh’s cumulative coronavirus cases increased to 19.32 lakh as it added 2,526 positives afresh at a positivity rate 2.7 per cent on Thursday. With 2,933 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the total number of cured patients went up to 18,93,498.

Amid debates on vaccine shortage, Maharashtra, on Thursday, recorded 8,010 new Covid-19 cases.

Kerala recorded 13,773 new cases and 87 more fatalities due to the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 1,19,022 and death toll to15,025, respectively.

As many as 12,370 patients recovered from the viral disease on Thursday, which took the total recoveries in the state to 29,82,545. The test positivity rate (TPR) at present is at 10.95%.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,977 new cases of Covid-19 and 48 deaths, taking the total number of infections till date to 28,78,564 and fatalities to 36,037, according to the health department.

Of the new cases, 462 were reported from Bengaluru Urban.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here