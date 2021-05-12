Kerala, Karnataka to Witness Cyclone Tauktae This Weekend, Warns IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department has suggested that the western coast of India might witness a possible cyclone incoming from the Arabian Sea. The cyclone, dubbed ‘Tauktae’ is expected to drift along the southeast Arabian Sea towards Lakshadweep and move northwest to form a depression.

‘Tauktae’ in Burmese, means ‘highly vocal lizard gecko,’ and has been approved by the IMD as a suitable name for the impending cyclone.

If situations intensify, it is likely that this will be India’s first cyclone in 2021.

The IMD tweeted on May 11 saying, “In view of likely Cyclonic storm formation over south Arabian Sea around 15 May 2021 and its likely north-northwestwards movement, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over Kerala and Lakshadweep on 14-15 May and also over of Tamilnadu and south Karnataka on 15 May."

Significant Weather Features Dated 11.05.2021:♦ In view of likely Cyclonic storm formation over south Arabian Sea around 15 May 2021 and its likely north-northwestwards movement, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over Kerala and Lakshadweep on 14-15 May — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 11, 2021

Further, the IMD advised fishermen along the west coast against heading out to sea, as the side is expected to witness rough conditions and heavy rainfall. Those who are already out at sea have been advised to reach the shore by the night of May 12, the IMD said on Twitter.

The rainfall, resulting from low pressure and intensification, is likely to carry on in Karanataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Goa and Maharashtra until May 16, bearing most of the impact over the weekend (May 15-16). Further, some predictions suggest it might drift towards Gujarat and south Pakistan while others believe its course has been set for south Oman. Though it is ‘too early’ to determine which course the cyclone will take for sure, officials have warned those living in the coastal areas to expect heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions over the week as cyclone Tauktae makes its first appearance.

