Kerala Karunya KR-466 Lottery Results Announced; KG-815464 Wins First Prize Worth Rs 80 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery department has released Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-466 result. The Kerala lottery result was announced at keralalotteryresult.net and keralalotteries.com.

The first prize worth Rs 80 lakh was won by ticket number KG-815464. The second prize goes to ticket number KL-573622. The prize money for the same is Rs. 5 lakh. The third prize of Rs. 1 lakh was bagged by ticket number KA-567881, KB-216212, KC-822043, KD-288037, KE-573476, KF-832527, KG-414722, KH-117222, KJ-597997, KK-822015, KL-816417, KM-363976.

The ticket numbers, which have won the consolation prize worth Rs 8,000, are KA-815464, KB-815464, KC-815464, KD-815464, KE-815464, KF-815464, KH-815464, KJ-815464, KK-815464, KL-815464, KM-815464.

All the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and provide the winning tickets within 30 days.

One can also check the result via direct link.

Kerala Karunya KR-466 lottery results: How to check -

Step 1: Visit at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Now, after the homepage opens, click on the result option

Step 3: Click on the active link for lottery result

Step 4: Now, Cntrl + F and search for your ticket number

For those who have won an amount which is more than Rs 5,000, then they will have to visit any bank or government lottery office to claim the prize money. Lottery winners must carry their Kerala Karunya Plus KR-466 lottery ticket and valid ID proof (photocopy or printout) to claim the prize money. Post verification of the ticket and confirmation of the ID, they will receive the amount.

In case the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the lottery winners can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in the state.

The cost of a lottery ticket is Rs 40, whereas the entire book costs Rs. 750.

In Kerala, besides weekly lotteries, bumper draws on the occasion of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra are held. The lottery department arranges two seasonal jackpots, one in summer and the other in monsoon.