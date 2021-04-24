Kerala Karunya KR 496 Lottery Result For April 24 at 3pm: Check Prizes, Other Details Here

Kerala State Lottery Department will be announcing the result for Saturday’s Karunya KR-496 Winning Numbers from 3pm today, the official results will be out by 4pm.Those of you who have tried to test your luck and have bought the ticket for Saturday's Kerala Karunya KR 496 lottery can check the result by visiting the official website of the lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net after its declaration. The winners of this lottery game will be announced based on lucky draws conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize of Kerala Lottery Result of Karunya Lottery KR 496 Result is Rs 80 lakh, followed by second prize of Rs 5 lakh, and third prize of Rs 1 lakh. The state department also offers consolation prizes of Rs 8,000. Winner of the fourth prize takes home Rs. 5,000, while the fifth prize winner gets Rs. 2,000, sixth prize winner takes Rs 1,000. The seventh and eighth winner of this lottery game takes home Rs. 500, followed by Rs 100.

To check if you are one of the lucky winners of this lottery game, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Access the homepage of the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department by clicking on the link, https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ after the results are declared on Saturday

Step 2: As the homepage of the lottery website opens, click on the hyperlink saying ‘Kerala Lottery Result 24.04.2021 Karunya KR 496 Winners List’

Step 3: The results of the April 24 lottery will then be displayed on a fresh webpage

Step 4: Here you can check if your lottery ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers mentioned on the winners' list

If your ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers, you can claim the above-mentioned cash prizes by reporting to the concerned lottery department along with the lottery ticket and a valid ID proof within 30 days from the declaration of the result.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here