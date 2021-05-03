Kerala Karunya KR-496 Lottery Results For May 3 to be Announced at 3 PM, Here’s How You Can Check

Kerala State lottery department will release the Monday lottery draw ‘Karunya KR-496’ result for May 3 today at 3 pm. The Karunya KR lottery is held every Monday at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The State lottery department will also publish the result on the official website of the state lottery department https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/. The participants of the Kerala Monday lottery draw can check their status by visiting the official website and checking their ticket numbers.

Here’s how you can check the Kerala Monday Karunya KR-496lottery result for May 3:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads “Live Kerala lottery result 03.5.2021 Karunya KR 496”

Step 3:The Kerala Monday lottery result will be displayed as a pdf. Check for your ticket number in the winning list and see whether you have won or not

There are multiple prizes for Kerala Karunya KR- 496 lottery winners. The maximum prize that a winner can get is Rs 80 lakhs. Here’s the list of prizes that the ticket holders of the Kerala Monday lottery can win:

First Prize- Rs 80 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 5 lakhs

Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize- Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize- Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize- Rs 500

Eighth Prize- Rs 100

Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

Kerala Karunya KR- 496 lottery result for May 3: Here’s what to do next if you have won any of the prizes

The winners of the Kerala Karunya KR- 496draw will have to submit a claim application along with a self-attested copy of both sides of the ticket, two passport size photographs duly attested by a gazetted officer, and other required documents.

The winners must claim the prize money from the concerned department within 30 days of declaration of result.The winners will be handed over the prize money after the authentication process and tax deduction, if applicable

The Kerala state lottery department rolls out seven weekly lotteries and six festival bumper draw on Vishu, Puja, Monsoon, Thiruvonam, X-Mas/New-year every year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here