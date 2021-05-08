Kerala Karunya KR 498 Lottery Result For May 8 Deferred Due to Complete Lockdown in State

Kerala state government has announced a complete lockdown from May 8 to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases. Hence, in this view, the Kerala State Lottery department has cancelled the results for Karunya KR 498. The official website of Kerala Lottery department www.keralalotteryresult.net read that it has been decided to defer the Kerala Karunya KR-498 Lottery Result for May 8 considering the complete lockdown in place.

The state will remain under complete lockdown from May 8 to May 16. The state government announced the lockdown a day after Kerala reported a record 41,953 infections in a single day earlier this week. The lockdown has come into force from 6 am today. The result for Kerala Lottery Karunya-499 that was scheduled to come out on May 15 also remains cancelled.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here