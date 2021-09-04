CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SidharthShukla#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » India » Kerala Karunya KR-514 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 4
1-MIN READ

Kerala Karunya KR-514 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 4

The Karunya lottery is a weekly lottery declared by the government of Kerala every Saturday. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

The Karunya lottery is a weekly lottery declared by the government of Kerala every Saturday. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Karunya KR-514 Lottery Result 2021 Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Saturday, September 4 lottery; Check LIVE UPDATES here from 3 pm

Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of the lucky draw for Karunya KR-514 on Saturday, September 4. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize is for Rs 80 lakh and the second prize for Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winner can get Rs 1,00,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners can receive Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 100, respectively. The consolation prize is worth Rs 8,000.

You can check live updates of the Karunya KR-514 lottery here from 3 pm onwards. The Karunya lottery is a weekly lottery declared by the government of Kerala every Saturday.

Guessing Winning Numbers: Karunya KR-514 are ending with

003     018     031     039     057     068     098

RELATED NEWS

122     154     159     161     177     180     210

222     237     275     293     316     333     369

376     408     429     475     498     506     512

556     568     571     584     617     619     627

642     653     658     659     663     664     712

723     729     732     740     761     768     771

858     902     915     922     940     941     968

985     990     997     998

If you have won a prize, claim it within 30 days from the date of the declaration of result. Report to the state lottery office and carry your photo ID card and the winning ticket along with you. You will be required to present the two documents to the authorities for verification purposes.

To check the Karunya KR 514 lottery result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website on any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a hyperlink related to the Karunya KR 514 lottery on the official website. Click the tab

Step 3: In a new window, a complete list of winning ticket numbers will appear. Compare the numbers with the ones on your ticket carefully to check if you have won.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 04, 2021, 13:33 IST