Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of the lucky draw for Karunya KR-514 on Saturday, September 4. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize is for Rs 80 lakh and the second prize for Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winner can get Rs 1,00,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners can receive Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 100, respectively. The consolation prize is worth Rs 8,000.

You can check live updates of the Karunya KR-514 lottery here from 3 pm onwards. The Karunya lottery is a weekly lottery declared by the government of Kerala every Saturday.

Guessing Winning Numbers: Karunya KR-514 are ending with

003 018 031 039 057 068 098

122 154 159 161 177 180 210

222 237 275 293 316 333 369

376 408 429 475 498 506 512

556 568 571 584 617 619 627

642 653 658 659 663 664 712

723 729 732 740 761 768 771

858 902 915 922 940 941 968

985 990 997 998

If you have won a prize, claim it within 30 days from the date of the declaration of result. Report to the state lottery office and carry your photo ID card and the winning ticket along with you. You will be required to present the two documents to the authorities for verification purposes.

To check the Karunya KR 514 lottery result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website on any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a hyperlink related to the Karunya KR 514 lottery on the official website. Click the tab

Step 3: In a new window, a complete list of winning ticket numbers will appear. Compare the numbers with the ones on your ticket carefully to check if you have won.

