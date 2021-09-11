CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Karunya KR-515 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 11

The first prize winner of Karunya KR-515 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Karunya KR-515 Lottery Result 2021 Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Saturday, September 11. Check out for live updates here from 3 pm

Lucky draw for the Karunya KR-515 lottery will take place on Saturday. Conducted by Kerala lottery department, the lucky draw for September 11 will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram this afternoon. Check out this space for live updates of Karunya KR-515 here from 3 pm onwards.

The ticket-owner who wins the first prize for the Karunya KR-515 lucky draw will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize for the Karunya KR-515 lottery is worth Rs 5 lakh, and the third prize winner will receive Rs 1 lakh. The ticket number that wins the consolation prize in today’s Karunya KR-515 lucky draw will receive Rs 8,000

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-515 11.9.2021 lottery is ending with:

5801     5810     5081     5018

5180     5108     8501     8510

8051     8015     8150     8105

0581     0518      0851     0815

0158     0185     1580     1508

1850     1805     1058     1085

Winners of Karunya KR-515 lottery should also verify the winning ticket numbers with the lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to confirm their prize. Winners of today’s lucky draw must visit the Kerala State lottery department within 30 days. Winners will also have to hand in their lottery tickets and valid identification documents to receive the prize money.

September 11, 2021