Kerala Karunya KR-515 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 11

Lucky draw for the Karunya KR-515 lottery will take place on Saturday. Conducted by Kerala lottery department, the lucky draw for September 11 will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram this afternoon. Check out this space for live updates of Karunya KR-515 here from 3 pm onwards.

The ticket-owner who wins the first prize for the Karunya KR-515 lucky draw will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize for the Karunya KR-515 lottery is worth Rs 5 lakh, and the third prize winner will receive Rs 1 lakh. The ticket number that wins the consolation prize in today’s Karunya KR-515 lucky draw will receive Rs 8,000

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-515 11.9.2021 lottery is ending with:

5801 5810 5081 5018

5180 5108 8501 8510

8051 8015 8150 8105

0581 0518 0851 0815

0158 0185 1580 1508

1850 1805 1058 1085

Winners of Karunya KR-515 lottery should also verify the winning ticket numbers with the lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to confirm their prize. Winners of today’s lucky draw must visit the Kerala State lottery department within 30 days. Winners will also have to hand in their lottery tickets and valid identification documents to receive the prize money.

