Kerala Karunya KR-516 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 18

The result for the Saturday, September 18 Kerala lottery will be declared at 3 pm IST. Those who have purchased the Karunya KR-516 lottery ticket will be able to view the live updates of the results here from 3 pm. The ticket draw to determine the winner will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum. The buyers of the Karunya KR-516 lottery have a chance to win a range of exciting prizes.

The first prize winner gets Rs 80 lakh, followed by the second prize winner who takes home a sum of Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner is awarded with Rs 1 lakh. Other prizes offered in the lottery are for fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth position, which fetch Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. Apart from these prizes, there is also a consolation prize for Rs 8000.

Here is a look at the probable winning numbers of Karunya KR-516 lottery:

6320 6302 6230 6203

6032 6023 3620 3602

3260 3206 3062 3026

2630 2603 2360 2306

2063 2036 0632 0623

0362 0326 0263 0236

Any person who manages to win a prize in the lottery will have to claim it within 30 days from September 18. To avail the money, the winner will have to visit any of the lottery offices in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District. They will need to verify themselves by producing their valid identity proof and the winning ticket.

The Kerala state lottery department organises daily lotteries throughout the week. You can try your luck at any of the other lotteries namely Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win Win, Karunya Plus, Pournami, and Nirmal. There are also some special lotteries that are held on festivals like Onam, Christmas and Dusherra. The price of one ticket of each daily lottery is fixed at Rs 40 only.

