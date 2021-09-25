Kerala Karunya KR-517 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 25

The Government of Kerala Lotteries Department will be conducting the lucky draw for the Karunya KR-517 lottery ticket on Saturday. The results for today’s Karunya KR-517 lucky draw will be announced at 3 pm. You can check the LIVE updates of the result here as and when it is announced from 3 pm.

Ticket-holder who wins the first prize in today’s Karunya KR-517 lucky draw will take home Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winner of Saturday’s Karunya KR-517 will take home Rs 1 lakh and the consolation prize winner of Saturday’s Karunya KR-517 lucky draw will receive Rs 8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-517 lottery 25.09.2021 are ending with:

9086 9068 9806 9860

9608 9680 0986 0968

0896 0869 0698 0689

8906 8960 8096 8069

8690 8609 6908 6980

6098 6089 6890 6809

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of today’s Karunya KR-517 lucky draw will have to submit the winning ticket within 30 days of the result declaration to claim the prize money.

Winners who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Winners who have won an amount above Rs 5,000 will have to submit their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with identification proofs for the claim.

Those who win an amount above Rs 1 lakh will have to contact the director or the deputy director of state lotteries.

KERALA POOJA BUMBER DRAW WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was set up in 1967. The first ticket of Kerala lottery was released on November 1, 1967.

The ticket sold for Re 1 carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

The department now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82).

The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

The prize of one ticket is set at Rs 200

All Kerala Bumper lucky draw will be held at 2.00 pm in Thiruvananthapuram.

