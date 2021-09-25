CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Kerala Karunya KR-517 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 25
1-MIN READ

Kerala Karunya KR-517 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 25

The first prize winner stands a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Karunya KR-517 Lottery Result 2021 Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for September 25. Check LIVE UPDATES here from 3 pm

The Government of Kerala Lotteries Department will be conducting the lucky draw for the Karunya KR-517 lottery ticket on Saturday. The results for today’s Karunya KR-517 lucky draw will be announced at 3 pm. You can check the LIVE updates of the result here as and when it is announced from 3 pm.

Ticket-holder who wins the first prize in today’s Karunya KR-517 lucky draw will take home Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winner of Saturday’s Karunya KR-517 will take home Rs 1 lakh and the consolation prize winner of Saturday’s Karunya KR-517 lucky draw will receive Rs 8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-517 lottery 25.09.2021 are ending with:

9086     9068     9806     9860

9608     9680     0986     0968

0896     0869     0698     0689

8906     8960     8096     8069

8690     8609     6908     6980

6098     6089     6890     6809

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

  • Winners of today’s Karunya KR-517 lucky draw will have to submit the winning ticket within 30 days of the result declaration to claim the prize money.
  • Winners who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
  • Winners who have won an amount above Rs 5,000 will have to submit their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with identification proofs for the claim.
  • Those who win an amount above Rs 1 lakh will have to contact the director or the deputy director of state lotteries.

KERALA POOJA BUMBER DRAW WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

  • The Kerala lottery department was set up in 1967. The first ticket of Kerala lottery was released on November 1, 1967.
  • The ticket sold for Re 1 carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.
  • The department now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
  • The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82).
  • The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.
  • The prize of one ticket is set at Rs 200
  • All Kerala Bumper lucky draw will be held at 2.00 pm in Thiruvananthapuram.

first published:September 25, 2021, 12:02 IST