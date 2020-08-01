Kerala Karunya Lottery KR- 459 Result to be Announced Today; First Prize Will Get Rs 80 Lakh

The Kerala Karunya Lottery KR- 459 result is going to be announced today around 4:30 pm on the official website of Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at http://keralalotteries.com/.

The first prize of Karunya Lottery KR-459 gets Rs 80 lakh, while the winners of second and third prizes get Rs five lakh and one lakh respectively. Consolation prize carries is worth Rs 8,000. Karunya Lottery also offers prizes of smaller amounts.

A ticket of Karunya Lottery costs Rs 40, while the whole book is priced at Rs 750.

The prize money can be claimed from either a bank or a lottery shop in the state. If the amount is less than Rs 5,000, a person can claim it from any lottery shop by simply showing the lottery ticket. On the other hand, if the amount of the cash prize exceeds Rs 5,000, then the winner has to submit the ticket and valid ID proof at a bank or government lottery office.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has reduced the number of weekly draws to three. This week, it decided to hold lottery draws of Sthree Sakthi, Karunya Plus and Karunya. The results of Sthree Sakthi and Karunya Plus have already been announced.

In the Shree Sakthi SS-220 lottery, the result for which was released on July 28, the first and second prizes went to ticket numbers SY 534257 and SO 124630.

The first prize in Karunya Plus KN-327 was bagged by ticket number PP 252755, while the second prize was claimed by ticket number PW 263991.

The Kerala lottery department is currently selling Monsoon bumper tickets, the result for which will be declared on August 4.