Kerala Karunya Plus KN 307 Result Released by State Lottery Directorate, Check List at keralalotteries.com
The state government enterprises drew the Karunya Plus lottery result at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of the weekly lottery was Rs 80 lakh, while the second position was priced at Rs 10 lakh.
Representative image of lottery tickets
Kerala Karunya Plus KN 307 Lottery Result | The State Lotteries Directorate in Kerala has released the results of Karunya Plus KN 307 lottery on March 12. The Karunya Plus KN-307 Lottery Result is available on the portal of Kerala Lotteries. The participants can check the lottery result on the official website keralalotteries.com.
The state government enterprises drew the Karunya Plus lottery result at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of the weekly lottery was Rs 80 lakh, while the second position was priced at Rs 10 lakh.
How to Check Karunya Plus KN-307 Kerala Lottery Result
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery Directorate at keralalotteries.com
Step 2: Click on ‘View’ tab in front of Karunya Plus KN-307
Step 3: The PDF file of all the winners will appear online
Step 4: Download the result and save it for future reference
Karunya Plus KN-307 Kerala Lottery Result
First Prize (Rs 80 lakh): PR 557383
Second Prize (Rs 10 lakh): PX 378565
Third Prize (Rs 1 lakh): PN 232242, PO 783892, PP 203674, PR 447938, PS 778530, PT 221980, PU 868159, PV 307702, PW 883007, PX 585404, PY 481252, PZ 456548
All the winners of Karunya Plus KN-307 Kerala Lottery Results will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winners will be required to surrender their tickets within 30 days.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Sunak's Budget Folder Magically 'Changing Colour' is Baffling the Internet
- Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Dance To Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Song 'Balam Pichkari' on Holi
- Tom Hanks Posting a Photo of a Glove to Say He Tested Positive for Coronavirus Has a Deeper Meaning
- D2h Stream is a Smart STB For Live TV Plus Amazon Video, Disney+ Hotstar And More
- All England Championships: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out, Lakshya Sen Advances