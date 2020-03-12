Kerala Karunya Plus KN 307 Result Released by State Lottery Directorate, Check List at keralalotteries.com

Kerala Karunya Plus KN 307 Lottery Result | The State Lotteries Directorate in Kerala has released the results of Karunya Plus KN 307 lottery on March 12. The Karunya Plus KN-307 Lottery Result is available on the portal of Kerala Lotteries. The participants can check the lottery result on the official website keralalotteries.com.

The state government enterprises drew the Karunya Plus lottery result at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of the weekly lottery was Rs 80 lakh, while the second position was priced at Rs 10 lakh.

How to Check Karunya Plus KN-307 Kerala Lottery Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery Directorate at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on ‘View’ tab in front of Karunya Plus KN-307

Step 3: The PDF file of all the winners will appear online

Step 4: Download the result and save it for future reference

Karunya Plus KN-307 Kerala Lottery Result

First Prize (Rs 80 lakh): PR 557383

Second Prize (Rs 10 lakh): PX 378565

Third Prize (Rs 1 lakh): PN 232242, PO 783892, PP 203674, PR 447938, PS 778530, PT 221980, PU 868159, PV 307702, PW 883007, PX 585404, PY 481252, PZ 456548

All the winners of Karunya Plus KN-307 Kerala Lottery Results will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette. The winners will be required to surrender their tickets within 30 days.

