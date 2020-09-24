Kerala Karunya Plus KN-335 Lottery Results to be Announced Today; First Prize Wins Rs 80 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery department is going to declare the results of Karunya Plus KN-335 lottery today. Those who have purchased tickets of Kerala Karunya Plus KN-335 lottery will be able to check the results at keralalotteryresult.net and keralalotteries.com.

The first prize of Kerala Karunya Plus KN-335 lottery is Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third prizes are worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. Those who win fourth, fifth and sixth prizes will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500. There is also a consolation prize which fetches Rs 8,000.

How to check Kerala Karunya Plus KN-335 lottery results

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the result option

Step 3: Select Karunya Plus KN-335

Step 4: Check if the result features your ticket number

If your ticket number is there on the result, check which prize you have won. In case the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, you will have to visit any bank or government lottery office to claim your prize money. At the office, you will be required to furnish Karunya Plus KN-335 lottery ticket and a valid ID proof (photocopy or printout). Post verification of the ticket and confirmation of the ID, you will receive the amount.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, you can get the amount from any lottery shop in the state. Winners should note that the amount can only be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

A single lottery ticket costs Rs 40, while the whole book can be bought by paying Rs 750.

The lottery department on Tuesday held the draw for Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-228 lottery. The first prize in that lottery was of Rs 75 lakh. The winner of the second and third prizes received Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000.

In Kerala, besides weekly lotteries, bumper draws on the occasion of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra are held. The lottery department arranges two seasonal jackpots, one in summer and the other in monsoon.