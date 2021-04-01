Kerala Karunya Plus KN 362 Lottery Results Declared at keralalotteryresult.net; Check Here

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN 362 lottery Thursday at 3 pm on its official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/. The lottery department rolls out seven weekly lotteries of which the Karunya lottery draw are held on Thursdays. For the other days: Pratheeksha, Sthree Sakthi, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lottery draw are held.

However, on special occasions like Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra, the lottery department holds Bumper lotteries. People can buy the weekly lotteries by paying Rs 40 for a single ticket while the cost of the bumper lottery is not fixed and may charge you somewhere between Rs 200 to Rs 300 based on the prize amount.

At Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, the draw for the winning ticket numbers is organised. People who have purchased the tickets for Thursday Kerala Lottery can check their results by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the lottery department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

Step 2: Click on the “Kerala Lottery Result 01.04.2021 Karunya Plus KN 362” option available on the homepage.

Step 3: The result of the lottery will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: See if your ticket number is mentioned on the winning list or not.

If your ticket number matches with any winning ticket number mentioned on the winning list, then you will have to claim the prize amount by reporting to the lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration.

It is mandatory to carry the lottery ticket and a valid photo ID proof for the verification process. Winners can go to any of the three lottery offices present in the state at their convenience. The lottery offices are one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

Winners will get the winning amount only after the completion of the verification process and after tax deductions, if applicable. check the prizes that can be won by the winners of the Thursday Lottery here:

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakh

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000