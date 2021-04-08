Kerala Karunya Plus KN-363 Lottery Results to be Released at 3pm; Check Here

Kerala State Lottery Department will conduct the Thursday lottery Karunya Plus KN-363 draw today on April 8 at Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum. The result of the Karunya lottery will be announced at 3 pm on the official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net. Ticket holders can check their result by using the ticket number.

The lucky winners of Kerala Karunya Plus KN-363 will get prizes between Rs 100 to Rs 80 lakhs. Once the result is uploaded, ticket holders can check by following these simple steps

Step 1: Go to the Kerala State Lottery Department’s official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Once the homepage is opened, click on the hyperlink for the Karunya Plus KN-363

Step 3: The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-363 result will be opened

Step 4: Match your lottery ticket number with those on the winning list

If your lottery ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers then you will get the following prizes.

First Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakh

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

The winners of the Kerala Karunya Plus KN-363 lottery draw will have to complete the further process to get the prize money. They will have to submit their lottery ticket along with a valid photo identity proof to the Kerala State Lottery Department office within 30 days of result declaration.

There are three offices of the Kerala State lottery department located in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District. Once the ticket is submitted to the concerned authority a verification process will be carried out.

Winners will be handed over the prize money only after-tax deduction as per state govt norms.

If you missed winning a prize in today’s lottery, you can try your luck next time. There are six other lotteries rolled out by the State Lottery Department throughout the week.

The lotteries are named Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, and Pournami. There are also special bumper lotteries conducted on Dussehra, Christmas, Onam and Vishu.

