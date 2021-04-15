Kerala Karunya Plus KN-364 Lottery Results For April 15, 2021 at 3pm; Check Details Here

Kerala State Lottery Department will roll out the Thursday lottery Karunya Plus KN-364 draw today at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. At 3 pm, the result of the Karunya lottery will be declared at the official website of the lottery department that is www.keralalotteryresult.net. Ticket holders of the lottery can match their ticket number with the winning list to see if they are amongst the lucky winners or not.

Once the result is released, the following simple steps can be used to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department at www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: The homepage will open. From there click on the hyperlink for the Karunya Plus KN-364 lottery.

Step 3: As you will click on the hyperlink, the result of the Thursday, April 15 lottery will open.

Step 4: Check your lottery ticket number in the winning list.

The lottery department gives eight cash prizes to the lucky winners depending on the one they have won. Check the list below:

First prize: Rs 80 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakh

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

The winners of the Karunya Plus KN-364 lottery will have to submit their lottery ticket along with a valid photo identity proof to the Kerala State Lottery Department office to claim the prize amount within 30 days of result declaration.

For this purpose, they can visit any of the three lottery offices which are located in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District. The lottery office will initiate a verification process after the submission of the documents.

Also, winners will be handed over the prize money only after-tax deduction if applicable according to the state government norms.

There are six other lotteries conducted by the State Lottery Department throughout the week so that you can try your luck again if you miss the opportunity to win this time. The weekly lotteries include Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, and Pournami. Special bumper lotteries are also organised on occasions like Dussehra, Christmas, Onam and Vishu.

