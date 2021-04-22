Kerala Karunya Plus KN-365 Lottery Result for Thursday, April 22 at 3 pm, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 80 lakhs

Kerala State lottery department will declare the Thursday lottery Karunya Plus KN-365 winners today on April 22 at 3 pm. The lottery draws will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, however, the result is also published on their official website www.keralalotteryresult.net. The participants of Karunya Plus KN-365 can check their result by using their lottery ticket numbers. The winners of the Kerala Karunya Plus KN-365 lottery will win a maximum prize of up to Rs 80 lakhs. There will be a total of 8 prizes offered through Kerala Karunya Plus KN-365, including a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Here’s the prize money that a winner can get for Karunya Plus KN-365:

First Prize- Rs 80 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 10 lakhs

Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize- Rs 500

Seventh Prize- Rs 100

Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2:Next, go to the link for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 22.04.2021 Karunya Plus KN-365 ’

Step 3: The Kerala Thursday lottery result will appear on the next page

Step 4: Match your Karunya Plus KN-365 ticket number with the winning numbers and check whether you have won or not

If you have won any of the prizes in Karunya Plus KN-365, you will have to submit your lottery ticket to the concerned department to claim the prize money. The winning amount must be claimed within 30 days or else you will lose the prize money. Once the ticket is submitted, a verification process will be carried out. The winning amount is given to the winners only after successful completion of document verification and tax deduction, if applicable.

The Kerala state lottery department rolls out seven weekly lotteries and four festival bumper draw every year.One can try their luck in other lotteries named Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.

