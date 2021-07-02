Kerala Karunya Plus KN-367 Lottery Result: Check Prizes, Other Details

Kerala’s Lottery Department will be announcing the result of Karunya Plus KN-367 on Friday. The lucky draw of Karunya Plus KN-367 was earlier scheduled to take place on May 6, however, due to the coronavirus-led lockdown in the state during the time, it was postponed. The results for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-367 will be announced by 3 pm on the official website: www.keralalotteryresult.net.

The top prize of this lottery game is Rs 80 lakh, which is followed by the second prize of Rs 10 lakh, and the third prize of Rs 1 lakh. The fourth prize winner takes home Rs 5,000, while the fifth prize winner gets Rs 1,000 and sixth prize winner takes home Rs 500. The seventh prize winner of this lottery game will receive Rs 200.

Ticket holders also stand a chance of winning the consolation prizes of Rs 8,000. Winners of Friday’s lucky draw will be announced at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

To see if you are one of the lucky winners of Karunya Plus KN-367 lottery, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department on your search engine or click on the link, www.keralalotteryresult.net after 3pm

Step 2: On the homepage of the lottery website, click on the hyperlink that reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 02.07.2021 Karunya Plus KN-367 Lottery Result Winners List’

Step 3: The winning ticket numbers of today’s lucky draw will be displayed on a fresh webpage

Step 4: Here, you should check if your lottery ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers mentioned on the winners’ list

Those who find their numbers on the winning list must claim the above-mentioned cash prizes by visiting the concerned lottery department along with the lottery ticket and an official identification proof within 30 days from the declaration of the result.

