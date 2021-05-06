Kerala Karunya Plus KN-367 Lottery Result for May 6, Check Prize Money, Other Details Here

Kerala State lottery department published the Thursday lottery game Karunya Plus KN-366 winners’ names today on its official website www.keralalotteryresult.net. The lottery draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Those having tickets of Karunya Plus KN-367 can check their result by using their lottery numbers mentioned on the ticket.

The participants of the Kerala Karunya Plus KN-367 lottery can win a maximum prize of up to Rs 80 lakhs, however, the minimum prize amount is Rs 100. There are a total of 8 prizes available in Kerala Karunya Plus KN-367 including a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Here’s the list of prizes that one can win:

First Prize- Rs 80 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 10 lakh

Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize- Rs 500

Seventh Prize- Rs 100

Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

If you have the Kerala Thursday lottery ticket for May 8, here’s how you can check the result:

Step 1. Visit the official website of Kerala Lottery result at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2. On the homepage go to the link for ‘Kerala Lottery Result O6.05.2021 Karunya Plus KN-367 ’

Step 3. The Kerala Thursday lottery result will be opened on the next page

Step 4. Match your Karunya Plus KN-367 ticket number with the winning numbers and see if you have won or not

Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 367 lottery result for May 6 is declared: Here’s what to do next

1. The winners of the Kerala Karunya Plus KN- 367 draws will have to submit a claim application along with a self-attested copy of both sides of the lottery ticket, two passport size photographs duly attested by a gazetted officer, and other required documents to the concerned department. The prize money can be climbed from the concerned department within 30 days of declaration of result.

2. Later an authentication process will be carried out by the department. The winners whose details will be found correct will get the prize money after the tax deduction, if applicable

