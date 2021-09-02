Kerala Karunya Plus KN-384 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 2

The Thursday, Karunya Plus KN-384 Lottery Result will be out at 3 PM. Those who have purchased this lottery ticket must keep their ticket number ready before checking the result. There are a variety of prizes that the lucky winners can take home starting from the first prize worth Rs 80 lakh to second and third prize for Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The subsequent prizes include fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes which are for Rs 5,000, Rs 2000, Rs 500, and Rs 100, respectively. The buyer also has the lucky chance of taking home a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 02-09-2021 Lottery:

9378 9387 9738 9783

9837 9873 3978 3987

3798 3789 3897 3879

7938 7983 7398 7389

7893 7839 8937 8973

8397 8379 8793 8739

After knowing that you have won the prize, make sure you are able to claim it within 30 days from the day of result. To do so, make a trip to the lottery office within 30 days from the day of winning and make sure you carry a photo ID card and the winning ticket with you. You will need both of these things for verification purposes.

The Karunya Plus KN 384 lottery winner can visit any one of the offices in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.There are also some special festival lotteries that the Kerala State Lottery Department organises on the auspicious occasion of Vishu, Onam, Christmas, and Dussehra.

The result of all lotteries is done by thedraw of ticket numbers at Trivandrum’s Gorky Bhavan.The department holds daily lotteries throughout the week. These include Sthree Sakthi, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, Pratheeksha, and Pournami.

To check the Karunya Plus KN 384 lottery result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Launch any internet browser and search for the official website at http://www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: You will see a hyperlink related to Karunya Plus KN 384 lottery on the homepage of the official website. Click on it

Step 3: In a new window, the list of winning tickets will appear in a different page. Compare the winning numbers with your ticket carefully and take further steps accordingly

