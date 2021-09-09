Kerala Karunya Plus KN-385 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 9

Kerala lottery department will conduct the lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-385 on Thursday. Those who have bought the tickets for today’s lucky draw can see the results live here from 3 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will receive Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize winning ticket holder will take home Rs 10 lakh. The third prize second runner-up of Karunya Plus KN-385 will take home Rs 1 lakh.

The consolation prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-385 will receive Rs 8,000 from the Kerala state lottery department.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya Plus KN-385 09.9.2021 Lottery is ending with:

4903 4930 4093 4039

4390 4309 9403 9430

9043 9034 9340 9304

0493 0439 0943 0934

0349 0394 3490 3409

3940 3904 3049 3094

Follow these steps to check Thursday’s Karunya Plus KN-385 lottery winners list:

Step 1: Make sure you have a proper internet connection as you access the official Kerala lottery website: www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: The homepage of the website will feature a hyperlink reading, “09-09-2021 Karunya Plus Lottery Results KN-385”

Step 3: By clicking on the hyperlink you will be redirected to a new web page that will feature the list of winning lottery tickets.

Step 4: Check the list to see if your Karunya Plus KN-385 ticket number is mentioned in it.

Those who find their ticket number in the winning list on the website must verify the results with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After confirming the winning ticket numbers, winners must visit the Kerala lottery department and submit the winning tickets along with identification documents for further formalities.

