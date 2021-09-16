CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-386 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 16
1-MIN READ

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-386 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 16

The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-386 will get Rs 80 lakh. https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-386 Lottery Result 2021 Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Thursday, September 16. Check out for live updates here from 3pm

The lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-386 will be conducted by the Kerala Lottery department at Gorky Bhavan in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday, September 16, at 3 pm. You can check live update of the same here as and when it is released by the department.  The first prize winning Karunya Plus KN-386 ticket will receive Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will receive Rs10 lakh and Rs1 lakh respectively.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya Plus KN-386 lottery 16.09.2021 Lottery is ending with:

8461      8416     8641     8614

8146     8164     4861    4816

4681     4618     4186     4168

6841     6814     6481     6418

6184     6148    1846     1864

1486    1468     1684     1648

Winners of Thursday’s Karunya Plus Lottery KN-386 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets by checking the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

September 16, 2021

first published:September 16, 2021, 10:55 IST