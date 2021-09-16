Kerala Karunya Plus KN-386 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 16

The lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-386 will be conducted by the Kerala Lottery department at Gorky Bhavan in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday, September 16, at 3 pm. You can check live update of the same here as and when it is released by the department. The first prize winning Karunya Plus KN-386 ticket will receive Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will receive Rs10 lakh and Rs1 lakh respectively.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya Plus KN-386 lottery 16.09.2021 Lottery is ending with:

8461 8416 8641 8614

8146 8164 4861 4816

4681 4618 4186 4168

6841 6814 6481 6418

6184 6148 1846 1864

1486 1468 1684 1648

Winners of Thursday’s Karunya Plus Lottery KN-386 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets by checking the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

