Kerala Karunya Plus KN-387 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 23

The Government of Kerala Lotteries Department will be conducting the lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-387 lottery on Thursday afternoon. The lucky draw for September 23 lottery tickets will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. You can check LIVE updates of the results here as and when it’s announced from 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize in today’s Karunya Plus KN-387 lottery will receive Rs 80 lakh. This will be followed by the first runner-up who will win Rs 10 lakh and the second runner-up who will earn a cash price of Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize winners for today’s Karunya Plus KN-387 lucky draw will take home Rs 8,000.

Today’s Guessing winning Numbers for Karunya Plus KN-387 23.09.2021 Lottery are ending with:

3650 3605 3560 3506

3065 3056 6350 6305

6530 6503 6035 6053

5360 5306 5630 5603

5036 5063 0365 0356

0635 0653 0536 0563

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Thursday’s Karunya Plus KN-387 lucky draw are advised to submit the winning ticket within 30 days.

Those participants who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala, while those who win an amount above Rs 5,000 will have to submit their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

COMING UP NEXT

The state lottery department will hold the lucky draw for the Nirmal NR-243 ticket on Friday.

The first prize winner will get a chance to win Rs 70 lakh.

Those who did not win a prize in today’s lucky draw can purchase the tickets for upcoming lotteries.

Kerala government conducts seven weekly and six Mega bumper lottery lucky draws every year.

