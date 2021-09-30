Kerala Karunya Plus KN-388 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 30

On Thursday, ticket holders of Karunya Plus KN-388 lottery ticket will get to know the winners of the lucky draw. The Government of Kerala Lotteries Department will be organising the lucky draw for the Karunya Plus KN-388 lottery ticket at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The results for today’s Karunya Plus KN-388 lucky draw will be announced at 3 pm.

You can check the LIVE updates of the lucky draw here from 3 pm as and when it is announced by the lottery department.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya Plus KN-388 lottery 30.09.2021 are ending with:

2503 2530 2053 2035

2350 2305 5203 5230

5023 5032 5320 5302

0253 0235 0523 0532

0325 0352 3250 3205

3520 3502 3025 3052

Ticket-holder who wins the top prize in today’s Karunya Plus KN-388 lucky draw will receive Rs80 lakh while the second prize winner will receive Rs10akh. The third prize winner of Thursday’s Karunya Plus KN-388 lucky draw will take home Rs1 lakh. One lucky winner of the consolation prize for Thursday’s Karunya Plus KN-388 lucky draw will receive Rs8,000.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Those who have won any prize money in Thursday’s Karunya Plus KN-388 lucky draw must note that in order to receive the prize money they will have to submit the winning ticket within 30 days to claim the money.

Karunya Plus KN-388 winners who have won an amount less than Rs5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop across the state.

Meanwhile those winners of Karunya Plus KN-388 who have won an amount above Rs5,000 will have to deposit their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

Those who won an amount above Rs1 Lakh in today’s Karunya Plus KN-388 lucky draw will have to contact the director or the deputy director of state lotteries.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 1: Nirmal NR-244; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

October 3: Win Win W-635; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 4: Win Win W-636; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 5: Sthree Sakthi SS-281; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

