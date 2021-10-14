Kerala Karunya Plus KN-390 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 14

The results for Kerala’s Karunya Plus Lottery KN-390 will be declared today. The winners for Karunya Plus Lottery KN-390 lucky draw, scheduled on Thursday, October 14, will be announced by the Government of Kerala Lotteries Department. Held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, the LIVE updates of the results start from 3 pm onwards.

The first prize of Karunya Plus Lottery KN-390 lucky draw is Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will take home Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh each.The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will receive Rs 5000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, each from the Kerala lottery department. The consolation prize will fetch Rs 8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya Plus Lottery KN-390 14.10.2021 Lottery is ending with:

0249 0294 0429 0492

0924 0942 2049 2094

2409 2490 2904 2940

4029 4092 4209 4290

4902 4920 9024 9042

9204 9240 9402 9420

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Thursday’s Karunya Plus Lottery KN-390 lucky draw winners should verify the winning numbers released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The lottery winners should reach the lottery department after checking the Kerala lottery results, the lottery, to claim their prize money.

Karunya Plus Lottery KN-390 lucky draw winners are required to produce the winning ticket within 30 days of the announcement of the result. Those participants who won less than Rs 5,000 can drop by any lottery shop in the state to claim the winning amount.

People who won amounts above Rs 5,000, should present their winning lottery tickets and valid identification proof before a bank or government lottery office. Set up in 1967, the Kerala lottery department, conducts weekly lotteries and bumper lotteries every year.

