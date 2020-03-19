Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-308 Results Announced at keralalotteries.com, First Prize of Rs 80 lakh

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-308 Results | The result for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-308 was drawn on Thursday at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Karunya Plus KN-308 Kerala Lottery results were declared by the state lottery department on their official website at keralalotteries.com. All the participants of the lottery can check their result and the complete winner list on the portal.

The price of a single ticket for Karunya Plus Lottery KN-308 was priced at Rs 40, while an entire book cost Rs 750. The first prize for Karunya Plus KN-308 is Rs 80 lakhs. The second and third winner will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-308 Lottery Results: Steps to check it

Step 1: Visit the official website of state lottery at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Lottery Results’ tab

Step 3: Select the ‘View’ icon before Karunya Plus KN-308 lottery

Step 4: The Karunya Plus KN-308 result PDF will open

Step 5: Download the result and keep it safe for future reference

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-308 Lottery Results: List of Winners

First Prize (Rs 80 lakh): PJ 849641

Second Prize (Rs 10 lakh): PB 759717

Third Prize (Rs 1 lakhs each): PA 107525, PB 215331, PC 120505, PD 349693, PE 225648, PF 191639, PG 278380, PH 236980, PJ 625851, PK 222890, PL 768702, PM 443407

The lottery winners are requested to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette. To claim their prize, one has to surrender their tickets within 30 days.

For the winners whose prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the money can be claimed at any lottery shop in Kerala.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.