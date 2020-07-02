Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-323 Results Declared: First Prize Worth Rs 80 Lakh Goes to PV 179847

The Kerala state lottery department has announced Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-323 Result 2020 at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The winner of Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-323 Result 2020 is ticket number PV 179847. The prize money awarded is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize goes to ticket number PP 239197 with Rs 10 lakh prize and ticket numbers PN 575382, PO 504944, PP 468147, PR 375386, PS-260470, PT-415959, PU-398219, PV-281019, PW 304554, PX 532078, PY 362678, PZ 130181 stood third and won Rs 1 lakh each. The Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-323 Result 2020 was released at keralalotteries.com.

Ticket buyers can also check the results via direct link here

Now, the consolation prize worth 8,000 was bagged by ticket numbers PN 179847, PO 179847, PP 179847, PR 179847, PS 179847, PT 179847, PU 179847, PW 179847, PX 179847, PY 179847, PZ 179847.

Everyone should note that the prize money less than Rs. 5,000 can be collected from any lottery store in the state. Others have to submit their tickets along with an identification proof to a government approved lottery office.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-323 Result 2020: How to check