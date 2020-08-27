Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-331 Results Announced at keralalotteries.com

The Kerala State Lottery Department has released weekly lottery results for Karunya Plus KN-331. As usual, the weekly Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus was drawn at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has restarted the weekly lucky draws after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. All those who have participated and bought tickets for Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-331 can check their result at the official website at keralalotteries.com.

The first prize for Karunya Plus KN-331 is fixed at Rs 80 lakhs, while the second and third prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The price for a single ticket of Karunya Plus Lottery KN-331 is Rs 40, while one can purchase an entire lottery booklet at Rs 750.

Steps to check Kerala Karunya Plus KN-331 Lottery Results on 27.08.2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the flashing ‘Lottery Results’ tab

Step 3: In front of the Karunya Plus KN-331 lottery result, select the ‘view’ tab

Step 4: The PDF for Karunya Plus KN-331 result will open on the screen.

All the lottery winners will have to submit their ticket to the authority to claim the prize money.