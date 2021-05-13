Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery Results for May 13 Cancelled Due to Lockdown

Kerala State Lottery department has cancelled the results for Thursday’s Karunya Plus lottery tickets. The official website that announces the results daily www.keralalotteryresult.net has mentioned that the results for Thursday, Friday, and a few from next week have been cancelled or postponed.

The state of Kerala is currently under a complete lockdown till May 16 considering the surge in coronavirus cases. Kerala government announced the full lockdown from May 8 after the state observed one of its highest daily cases spike. Kerala State Lottery department runs seven weekly and six Mega Bumper lottery draws per year. This month the lottery department is scheduled to run the Vishu Bumper Lottery.

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 43,529 new cases, which is also the highest single-day record in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic. The overall tally touched 19,80,879. The state also reported 95 deaths of Wednesday. The average test positivity rate in seven days has reached 27.88 per cent.

