Kerala Karunya Plus State Lottery Result Declared, Check Who Won Rs 70 Lakh Jackpot at keralalotteries.com

The Karunya Plus Lottery Result is available on the portal of Kerala Lotteries. All the participants can check the lottery result on the official website keralalotteries.com.

Updated:February 20, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
Representative image of lottery tickets

Karunya Plus 2020: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the results of Karunya Plus lottery today. The Karunya Plus Lottery Result is available on the portal of Kerala Lotteries. All the participants can check the lottery result on the official website keralalotteries.com.

The state government enterprises drew the Karunya Plus lottery result at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of the weekly lottery is Rs 70 lakh, while the second price is Rs 5 lakh.

How to Check Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of Kerala State Lottery Directorate at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘View’ tab in front of Karunya Plus

Step 3: The PDF file of all the winners will appear online

Step 4: Download the result and save it for future reference.

You can also check the result on the direct link

Kerala New Year-Christmas Bumper Lottery Results:

First Prize (Rs 70 lakh): PM 822404 (ALAPPUZHA)

Second Prize (Rs 5 lakh): PK 917057 (ERNAKULAM)

Third Prize (Rs 1 lakh): PA 120269 (KASARGODE), PB 289650 (KOLLAM), PC 961874 (ALAPPUZHA), PD 652506 (KOLLAM), PE 275809 (ALAPPUZHA), PF 834948 (WAYANAD), PG 452419 (KANNUR), PH 664612 (KOTTAYAM), PJ 192078 (ALAPPUZHA), PK 263301 (KANNUR), PL 509693 (KOZHIKKODE), PM 799141 (THRISSUR)

The winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette. All the winners will be required to surrender their tickets within 30 days.

