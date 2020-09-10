Kerala Karunya Plus Weekly Lottery KN-333 Results Declared for Sept 10, First Prize Winner Gets Rs 80 Lakh

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-333 Today Results l The official Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for the weekly lottery. The result for Karunya Plus Lottery KN-333 was declared today, on September 10, on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department. All the winners can check the announced results on the official website keralalotteries.com.

The results for Kerala Weekly lottery are initially drawn at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. An hour later, the result is uploaded on the official website.

For the Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-333, the first prize stands at Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize winner will earn the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. An amount of Rs 1 lakh will be distributed as the prize for those who gain the third position.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-333 Today Results: Winners

1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh): PN-589225

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh): PW-234575

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) : PN-703072, PO-626096, PP-515450, PR-406457, PS-255726, PT-458230, PU-269774, PV-126828, PW-178384, PX-182909, PY-254837, PZ-540215.

In addition to these, a few contestants have also won the consolation prize of Rs 8,000. These were given to ticket numbers PO-589225, PP-589225, PR-589225, PS-589225, PT-589225, PU-589225, PV-589225, PW-589225, PX-589225, PY-589225, PZ-589225.

For those interested in buying the result for Kerala weekly lottery, a single ticket is available at Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

For those, whose prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the money can be claimed the amount from any lottery shop in Kerala. For amount above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Apart from the seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, Kerala state government also organizes four festival bumper draws. There are two seasonal jackpots as well.