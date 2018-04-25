English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala KEAM 2018 Answer Keys Released, Raise Objections before 30th April
Candidates can make representations against the preliminary answer keys till 30th April 2018 by paying Rs.100 per question via a Demand Draft along with supporting documents from an authoritative source.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
KEAM 2018 Answer Keys have been released on the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Govt. of Kerala – cee-kerala.org.
CEE Kerala had organised Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2018 Paper I for Physics and Chemistry on 23rd April 2018 and Paper-II for Mathematics on 24th April 2018 across the state for candidates seeking admissions in Undergraduate courses in Engineering, Architecture, Medical and Pharmacy in government as well as private institutions in the state of Kerala.
Candidates who had appeared in the same can follow the instructions below and download answer keys now:
How to download KEAM 2018 answer keys?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cee-kerala.org
Step 2 – Click on ‘KEAM 2018: Answer key published View Details’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Key’ given under Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination - Answer Key
Step 4 – Download the Answer Keys and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.cee-kerala.org/docs/keam2018/examinfo/anskey_engg.pdf
CEE Kerala is inviting objections from the candidates. Candidates can make representations against the preliminary answer keys till 30th April 2018 by paying Rs.100 per question via a Demand Draft along with supporting documents from an authoritative source.
‘Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee at Rs. 100/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office on or before 30.04.2018 (Monday),’ reads the official notification.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
- OnePlus 6 is Coming to India on May 17; Global Launch on May 16