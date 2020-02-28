Body of 6-year-old Kerala Girl, Missing for 24 Hours, Found in River

Kollam (Kerala): The body of a six-year-old girl who was reported missing from near Kerala's Kollam for the past 24 hours was found along the banks of a nearby river on Friday, police said.

The Kerala police had on Thursday launched a massive search operation for the minor who was reported missing since 11am on Thursday. She went missing when her mother went behind the house for some household chores for just about five minutes.

"We found the body along the banks of the river on Friday morning. We had on Thursday searched the river, but could not find anything," police said.

After preliminary inquest, the body was taken to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. "The cause of death is yet to be ascertained," police said.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.