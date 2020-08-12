INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kerala Landslide: Three More Bodies Found from Debris, Death Toll Touches 55

File photo of rescuers working at the site of a mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain in Idukki district. (AP)

File photo of rescuers working at the site of a mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain in Idukki district. (AP)

Operations led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are continuing at Pettimudi near Munnar even on the sixth day to trace 15 more missing people.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
Share this:

The death toll in the landslide at Pettimudi near Munnar in the high-range Idukki district has gone up to 55 with three more bodies being recovered from thedebris on Wednesday, officials said.

Operations led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are continuing in the area even on the sixth day to trace 15 more missing people. "Till now, we have recovered 55 bodies. Earlier, we rescued 12 people.Now 15 people are missing. The search is on even on the sixth day..weather is favourable today for the search operations," said Idukki Collector H Dineshan.

The collector said 82 people were affected in the landslide on August 7.

The settlements of estate workers were swept awayby the landslip near Rajamala here and various agencies have been engaged in the rescue operations since then. Huge mounds of earth and slush had destroyed a row of 20 one-room 'row houses' made of tin and asbestos sheets, which was housing at least 82 workers and their families early Friday morning.

Next Story
Loading