Kerala Launches Trauma Care Programme, Ambulances to be Deployed near Mishap-Prone Areas across State

Thiruvananthapuram: As part of a comprehensive trauma care programme, the Kerala government has decided to deploy 315 ambulances across the state. The ambulances will be deployed within a 30-km range of high accident-prone areas.

In the first phase, 100 ambulances will be deployed in southern Kerala. A call centre has been opened at Techno Park to handle distress calls and coordinate the movement of ambulances that would be available free of cost.

The call centre can be reached at 108. The project will be implemented fully by mid-October. Earlier 108 ambulance services were available only in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts.

Following the implementation of this project, the government will launch 48-hour free treatment for accident victims even at private hospitals. The project was announced over a year ago by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The state government is finalising deals with private hospitals near major highways to upgrade their trauma care facility to facilitate the project.

