Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kerala Launches Trauma Care Programme, Ambulances to be Deployed near Mishap-Prone Areas across State

As many as 315 ambulances will be deployed within a 30-km range of high accident-prone areas. A call centre has been opened at Techno Park to handle distress calls and coordinate movement of ambulances.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kerala Launches Trauma Care Programme, Ambulances to be Deployed near Mishap-Prone Areas across State
Representative image.
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: As part of a comprehensive trauma care programme, the Kerala government has decided to deploy 315 ambulances across the state. The ambulances will be deployed within a 30-km range of high accident-prone areas.

In the first phase, 100 ambulances will be deployed in southern Kerala. A call centre has been opened at Techno Park to handle distress calls and coordinate the movement of ambulances that would be available free of cost.

The call centre can be reached at 108. The project will be implemented fully by mid-October. Earlier 108 ambulance services were available only in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts.

Following the implementation of this project, the government will launch 48-hour free treatment for accident victims even at private hospitals. The project was announced over a year ago by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The state government is finalising deals with private hospitals near major highways to upgrade their trauma care facility to facilitate the project.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram