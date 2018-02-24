English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Law Student Bullied for FB Post on Menstrual Taboo
An activist of the Students Federation of India, the teenager posted the poem to extend support to another youngster who had also faced a similar threat for speaking out on menstruation on social media.
Image for representation.
Thiruvananthapuram: An 18-year-old Keralite law student has filed a police complaint alleging cyber bullying by right-wing groups after she posted a poem on her Facebook page on taboos attached to menstruation.
The abusers alleged that the poem on a menstruating goddess hurt their religious sentiments, Navami Ramachandran from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district said.
The woman claimed she received threats on social media.
An activist of the Students Federation of India, the teenager posted the poem to extend support to another youngster who had also faced a similar threat for speaking out on menstruation on social media.
Navami alleged that even her school-going sister was not spared and was threatened by a group of unidentified people earlier this week.
A few bike-borne persons, with their faces obscured by masks, threatened Lekshmi, her younger sister, she alleged in another post.
"Taking into account other recent incidents, there is no doubt that the RSS was behind the act," Navami alleged.
Based on a complaint by her family about the alleged attack on Lekshmi, police registered a case and began a probe.
Also Watch
The abusers alleged that the poem on a menstruating goddess hurt their religious sentiments, Navami Ramachandran from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district said.
The woman claimed she received threats on social media.
An activist of the Students Federation of India, the teenager posted the poem to extend support to another youngster who had also faced a similar threat for speaking out on menstruation on social media.
Navami alleged that even her school-going sister was not spared and was threatened by a group of unidentified people earlier this week.
A few bike-borne persons, with their faces obscured by masks, threatened Lekshmi, her younger sister, she alleged in another post.
"Taking into account other recent incidents, there is no doubt that the RSS was behind the act," Navami alleged.
Based on a complaint by her family about the alleged attack on Lekshmi, police registered a case and began a probe.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street