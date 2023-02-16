The remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate against M Sivasankar - the former principal secretary of Kerala CM - reportedly mentions WhatsApp chats between Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh – the key accused in the Kerala gold scam case.

According to the remand copy, Sivasankar told Swapna via a WhatsApp text that CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed him to get a job for her.

Quoting excerpts from the chat, the remand report said, “CM had asked me to get you a job, but it will be a low profile one. The salary will however be double,” Sivasankar reportedly told Swapna Suresh.

The remand copy also mentions several such text messages exchanged between Sivasankar and Swapna. In one such message dated July 31, 2019, Sivasankar told Swapna to be “very careful”.

In another message on the same day, Sivasankar reportedly told Swapna ‘not to get too involved’. “I have a feeling that if things go wrong, they will put the blame on you and tell MOFA this is why you left,” Sivasankar said.

Remand report alleged clear indications of a larger nexus involving government representatives in the allocation of contracts.

The report was filed in the special court for PMLA cases in Ernakulum.

Sivasankar has been named an accused in two cases – the Kerala life mission case and the gold smuggling case.

On February 14, Sivasankar was arrested by ED in connection with the life mission case and was produced in court the next day.

ED sought 10-day custody of Shivasankar alleging that he was not cooperating with the investigation. The court granted ED 5 days’ custody.

The life mission scam case pertains to bribes that were allegedly taken from the builders of a housing project in Wadakkanchery town in Thrissur.

Houses were to be built for 140 families in the region at a cost of Rs 14.50 crore out of the Rs 20 crore granted by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate. The Red Crescent is a non-profit organisation supporting humanitarian work.

It has been alleged that a commission of Rs 4.5 crore was given to middlemen including state representatives and government officials. The CBI and the state vigilance commission are currently probing the life mission scam case.

M Sivasankar was earlier arrested in 2020 in connection with the gold smuggling case and was suspended. He was reinstated in December 2022.

UDF convenor MM Hassan responded to the allegations and said, “UDF has already demanded an enquiry into the CM’s involvement. Sivasankar’s messages also support this claim. CBI should probe this further. It is clear cut corruption charges."

Hassan also said that either CM Vijayan must resign or he must face questioning by CBI, ED or any other central agency.

