Kerala Live Interactive Map: One-Stop Guide for Rescue, Shelter and Relief Info in Flood-hit State

Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years with nearly 324 people losing their lives and over 3.14 lakh residents being moved to relief camps. The grim situation has not only led to several central and state agencies joining hands for rescue operations, but has also drawn international attention with the UAE forming a national emergency committee to provide relief assistance. As people pray for the flood-ravaged state and help pours in from every corner, here's one-stop guide for all the information required — helpline number, rescue centres, food and water and other essentials.1. The weather seems to be worsening again with the red alert back in 11 of the 14 districts after rekindling hope for a few hours when the alert was brought down to two zones. A fresh rain forecast has been issued due to low pressure over Bay of Bengal.2. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an aid of Rs 10 crores for the flood-hit state from Bihar Chief Minister Relief Fund.3. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that it is not the time for blame game. "We are getting all possible help. Air Marshall has promised more helicopters and have told the government that we need more help," he said.4. Lauding authorities for their efforts to rescue flood-hit residents of Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I salute the people of Kerala for their fighting spirit. I would also like to appreciate the wide support and solidarity from people across India towards Kerala during this unprecedented situation," he said in a tweet.5. A special train carrying drinking water for flood-affected residents to Kerala is set to leave from Pune today. While rakes of 14 trains with drinking water is being sent from Pune, 15 rakes of mail will set off from Gujarat's Ratlam.6. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Sanjay Kumar said that 58 teams are deployed in Kerala. "We have all the equipment in place. The relief material is being sent to all districts. Seven thousand people have been evacuated by us and 150 people, who were in emergency, have been saved," he said.7. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has asked PM Narendra Modi to declare Kerala floods a 'national disaster without any delay'. "Dear PM, Please declare #Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people is at stake (sic)," he tweeted.8. The prime minister has announced Rs 500 crore interim relief to flood-hit Kerala after the review meeting with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister K J Alphons. Vijayan had sought for an emergency aid of Rupees 2,000 crore from the Centre, saying that the state has suffered losses of Rs 25,000 crore. However, PM Modi granted Rs 500 crore to the state.9. PM Modi has also resumed his aerial survey, which was put off earlier in the day due to heavy rainfall at Kochi naval base from where he was scheduled to embark on the journey. He took stock of situation in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts, which are the worst affected so far.10. People stranded on the banks of river Pamba in Pathanamthitta's Edakadathy are using their own ropeway to transport food materials to nearly 400 families.