Kerala Logs 24,000-plus Cases for Second Time After May 26

Kerala reported 24,296 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the second time it has crossed the 24,000 mark after May 26 when the state had recorded 28,798 cases. On May 27, the state had recorded 24,166 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Since then the state twice came close to the 24,000 mark on May 29 — 23,513 — and then on August 3 — 23,676. After May 29, the state crossed the 20,000 mark on July 27 when it reported 22,129 fresh cases and since then it has been logging more than or close to 20,000 cases on almost every day.

On Tuesday, with 24,296 fresh cases and and 173 deaths, the total infection count was pushed to 38,51,984 and fatalities to 19,757 till date. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) jumped to 18.04 per cent from 15.63 per cent on Monday.

As many as 19,349 people have been cured of the infection since Monday, taking the total recoveries to 36,72,357 and the number of active cases to 1,59,335, an official press release here said. In the last 24 hours, 1,34,706 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 18.04 per cent. So far, 3,04,53,773 samples have been tested, it said.

Among districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 3,149 cases followed by Thrissur (3,046), Kozhikode (2,875), Malappuram (2,778), Palakkad (2,212), Kollam (1,762), Kottayam (1,474), Thiruvananthapuram (1,435), Kannur (1,418), Alappuzha (1,107) and Pathanamthitta (1,031). Of the new cases, 90 were health workers, 118 from outside the state and 22,775 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,313 cases, the release said.

There are currently 4,67,051 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 4,41,012 are in home or institutional quarantine and 26,039 in hospitals.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here