After Onam, Kerala Logs 31,445 New Covid Cases, 215 Deaths — Highest in Months

Kerala has logged 31,445 new coronavirus cases two days after Onam, recording a massive jump of infections in the last few months. As many as 215 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while 1,65,273 samples tested. The state’s positivity ration stands at 19.3%. Kerala’s total death count is 19,972, while 20,271 patients have recovered.

On the day of Onam on August 23, Kerala reported 17,106 Covid-19 cases and 83 deaths as crowding was reported in markets from various parts of the state ahead of the festival. The state’s test positivity rate at the time stood at 17.73 per cent. On Tuesday, test positivity rate jumped to 18.04%, the highest in recent weeks.

Prior to the Onam festival, markets were seen full of people and violations of COVID-19 protocols were reported in many incidents.

Kerala, which was touted as the model state for Covid management last year, has been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases during and after the second wave. Last year too, around Onam, cases were on the rise in the state, marking an end to Kerala’s successive fight against the pandemic. A look at the graph of cases after Onam this year also suggests a similar spike, which if not checked in time, may spiral out of situation.

