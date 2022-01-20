Kerala Logs Highest Ever Daily Covid-19 Cases at 46,387

Kerala on Thursday registered 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total caseload to 54,87,898. According to the data provided by the health department, 43,529 COVID-19 cases, reported on May 12, 2021, was the highest ever cases of infection in the state so far.

The health department said the state tested 1,15,357 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 1,99,041 active COVID-19 cases. However, in a relief to the state’s health sector, only 3 per cent are admitted to the hospitals. On Thursday, Kerala reported 341 deaths, taking the toll to 51,501.

Among today’s fatalities, 32 were recorded over the last few days and 309 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court. Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram saw 9,720 new cases, followed by Ernakulam with 9,605 and Kozhikode 4,016. Of those found infected today, 172 reached the state from outside while 43,176 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 2654 is yet to be traced. As many as 385 health workers are also among the infected.

Meanwhile, 15,388 people recovered from the infection on Thursday, taking the total number of those cured to 52,59,594.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.