Kerala Lokayukta Finds Minister KT Jaleel Guilty in Nepotism Case, Says He Should Step Down

A Kerala Lokayukta report on Friday concluded that allegations of abuse of power and nepotism against Minister for Higher Education and Minority Welfare KT Jaleel have been substantiated and that he should step down. The minister has been accused of favouritism, nepotism and violation of oath of office. The matter pertains to the appointment of the ministers’ second cousin in Kerala State Minority Development Finance Corporation.

The Kerala Lokayukta submitted its report to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought appropriate action against Jaleel. “The action taken by KT Jaleel to change the qualifications for the post of General Manager in the Corporation to add “B. Tech with PGDBA” also as a qualification for the post of General Manager was to make the 5th respondent, who is his second cousin, eligible for the post of General Manager,” the report said.

Demanding Jaleel’s resignation, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said, “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should ask for the resignation of minisiter KT Jaleel. The lokayukta has clearly said about his involvement in the appointment of his relative. The CM has always fielded him during the elections, but this time he should take his resignation.”

Hitting out at the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, “The observations of Kerala Lokayukta in Kerala State Minister KT Jaleel’s case exposed the hypocrisy of @CPIMKerla & that the so-called Liberal party leaders are “engaged in a clear case of nepotism and abuse of power”. It declared him unfit to be a “Minister”

“Jaleel must resign. But the buck stops at @VijayanPinarayi, his mentor. In light of today’s order, all the appointments made in the last 5 yrs must be reviewed and violators of rules & procedures must be brought to book,” he said.

