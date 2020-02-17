Kerala Lotteries' Pournami Lottery Result Out: Winner Gets Rs 70 Lakh Prize

Kerala Government's Lottery department has released the Pournami Lottery results on February 16. The results for the Pournami Lottery were released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. This week's lottery prize is worth Rs 70 lakh.

The draw for the results that were held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram saw the top prize going to ticket number RT828299 from the Kottayam district. The price of one lottery is Rs 30.

The second prize in the Kerala Lotteries' Pournami Lottery result which is worth Rs 5 lakh, went to ticket number RX 267176 from Kollam district. The third prize worth Rs 2 lakh went to ticket number RY-892594. Consolation prize for the Kerala lottery is Rs 8,000.

Here's how you can check the Pournami Lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the official portal of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on link marked 'Results'

Step 3: Click on the Pournami lottery results link on the new page.

Step 4: Check on the number on the next page that opens up.

The Kerala Government had released the Karunya lottery results a day prior to Pournami lottery results. The Karunya Lottery scheme carries a top prize worth Rs 1 crore. Other state-run lotteries that the Kerala Government has include Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Nirmal, Karunya Plus and Akshaya.

According to the website, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning number with the results that have been published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.