Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kerala Lotteries' Pournami Lottery Result Out: Winner Gets Rs 70 Lakh Prize

The results for the Pournami Lottery were released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. This week's lottery prize is worth Rs 70 lakh.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 17, 2020, 9:05 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala Lotteries' Pournami Lottery Result Out: Winner Gets Rs 70 Lakh Prize
Image for representation.

Kerala Government's Lottery department has released the Pournami Lottery results on February 16. The results for the Pournami Lottery were released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. This week's lottery prize is worth Rs 70 lakh.

The draw for the results that were held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram saw the top prize going to ticket number RT828299 from the Kottayam district. The price of one lottery is Rs 30.

The second prize in the Kerala Lotteries' Pournami Lottery result which is worth Rs 5 lakh, went to ticket number RX 267176 from Kollam district. The third prize worth Rs 2 lakh went to ticket number RY-892594. Consolation prize for the Kerala lottery is Rs 8,000.

Here's how you can check the Pournami Lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the official portal of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on link marked 'Results'

Step 3: Click on the Pournami lottery results link on the new page.

Step 4: Check on the number on the next page that opens up.

The Kerala Government had released the Karunya lottery results a day prior to Pournami lottery results. The Karunya Lottery scheme carries a top prize worth Rs 1 crore. Other state-run lotteries that the Kerala Government has include Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Nirmal, Karunya Plus and Akshaya.

According to the website, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning number with the results that have been published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram