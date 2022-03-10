Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 411 Lucky Draw Results To Be Out Today at 4 PM, Here’s How To Check It

The much-awaited lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN 411 lottery tickets will be conducted by the Kerala state lottery department on March 10. Karunya Plus KN 411 lucky draw winners will be announced on Thursday afternoon at 4:00 PM on the official website: www.keralalotteryresult.net. Kerala state government runs the weekly and bumper lucky draws at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram every afternoon.

Ticket winning the first prize for Thursday’s lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize winner of the Karunya Plus KN 411 lucky draw will take home Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of Karunya Plus KN 411 will receive Rs 1 lakh from the Kerala State Lottery Department. Karunya Plus KN 411 consolation prize winner will receive Rs 8,000. Participants of Thursday’s lucky draw can also visit the official website if they wish to watch the lucky draw as it happens in real-time. Karunya Plus KN 411 lucky draw live stream will start at 3 PM on Thursday, an hour before the complete list of lottery winners is announced on the website.

Participants who find their ticket numbers in the winning list of Karunya Plus KN 411 lucky draw are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Following the confirmation of lottery ticket numbers in the Gazette, ticket-holders should note that they will have to submit their winning tickets within 30 days from the day of the result announcement. Winners should also note that the prize money will be credited after compulsory tax deductions, if applicable on the winning amount.

Winners of Karunya Plus KN 411 lucky draw who have won prize money of up to Rs 1 Lakh will have to deposit their winning tickets at district lottery offices. Participants who have won prize money of Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 20 lakh will have to submit the winning lottery tickets to the deputy director. Participants who have won lottery prize money above Rs 20 lakh are required to deposit their winning lottery ticket at Kerala Lottery Director’s office.

