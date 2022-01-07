Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 258 Lucky Draw Today, How to Check Results

Today, a Rs 40 Nirmal NR 258 lottery ticket can guide you to win prizes upto Rs 70 lakh. The Kerala state lottery department will organise the Nirmal NR 258 lucky draw at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan this afternoon. Along with a consolation prize, winning spots till the 7th position on January 7, Friday lucky draw will receive monetary rewards.

If you have bought a Nirmal NR 258 lottery ticket for today, get glued to the official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net at 4:00 PM as the results will be out by this time. As always, the lucky draw will be live-streamed on the website as it happens in real-time. Tune in an hour earlier, at 3 pm, to watch Nirmal NR 258 lottery’s live streaming.

The first winner of the Nirmal NR 258 lottery will be rewarded with Rs. 70 lakh. The second and third spot winners will also receive prize money in lakhs, Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 1 lakh, respectively. People who are not able to get a spot in the first three positions should not be disappointed. Individuals who bag the fourth position in the winning list will be given Rs. 5,000, while the fifth position winner will be handed out Rs. 1,000. For the remaining two positions, the sixth and seventh, winners will be given Rs. 500 and Rs. 100, respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be announced and only one lucky winner will receive it.

In case you are able to bag a spot in Nirmal NR 258 lottery’s January 7 winning list, the procedure for claiming the amount is:

Step 1: Get hold of the Kerala Government Gazette, which carries the winning numbers of the lottery. Match your ticket number with the winning ticket numbers published in the Gazette for January 7 Nirmal NR 258 lottery.

Step 2: In case you have found a spot, the next step is to surrender the tickets along with an id proof, within 30 days from the day of the result announcement.

The office you will report to depends on the amount you have won. In case the amount is below Rs. 1 lakh, the winners will have to head to the district lottery offices. Participants who have won any amount between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh will have to surrender their tickets at the deputy director’s office. And winners who have bagged prize money of above Rs. 20 lakh will have to deposit their documents at the Kerala Lottery Director’s office.

