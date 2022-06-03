Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 279 Lucky Draw Result, Here's How You Can Check

KERALA LOTTERY 2022: The Kerala state lottery department will host the lucky draw for Nirmal NR 279 lottery today, June 3. The lucky draw winners will be announced today, by the afternoon at 4:00 PM on the official website: www.keralalotteryresult.net. The venue of the lucky draw will remain the same, Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala state government organises a bunch of weekly and bumper lucky draws here, every afternoon.

Ticket winning the first prize for Friday’s lucky draw will have a claim over Rs. 70 lakh, while the second prize winner of Nirmal NR 279 lucky draw will take home Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of Nirmal Lottery NR 279 will receive Rs 1 lakh from the Kerala State Lottery Department. One lucky winner will receive a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. Participants of Friday’s Nirmal NR 279 lottery can also visit the official website to keep track of the lucky draw as it happens in real-time. The Nirmal Lottery NR 279 lucky draw live stream will start at 3 pm on Friday, an hour before the complete list of Nirmal Lottery NR 279 lottery winners is announced on the website.

The ticket numbers which make it to the winning list of Nirmal Lottery NR 279 lucky draw, will guide their owners to monetary rewards. People are first advised to verify their winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results that get published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once the lottery ticket numbers are matched in the Gazette, hence are confirmed, the ticket-holders should note that they will have to submit their winning tickets within 30 days from the day of result. Not to forget, the lottery money will be credited to winners only after the compulsory tax deductions, if applicable on the amount, and identity verification.

Where to surrender the ticket? Depending on the prize money you have won, reach out to the below-mentioned offices.

Prize Money upto Rs 1 Lakh – district lottery offices.

Prize money of Rs 1 lakh and upto Rs 20 lakh – Office of the Deputy Director.

Prize money above Rs 20 lakh – Kerala Lottery Director’s office.

