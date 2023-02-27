Kerala Lottery 2023: Akshaya AK-589 Result OUT; Check Winners List

The Akshaya Lottery No. AK-589 draw results for Sunday, February 26, have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department in adherence to their standard procedures. The lucky draw was conducted by government officials at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM. The winners of the first, second, and third prizes will receive Rs 70 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Participants should note that the entire Kerala Lottery game was monitored by independent judges. The complete list of winning numbers is provided below.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-589 LOTTERY
The winning number for the 1st prize of RS 70 LAKH is AE 830529 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: SECRETARY KSLA SWCS LIMITED 4479
Agency No.: K 6713
The winning number for the 2nd prize of 5 LAKH is AM 745474 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: M V SASI
Agency No.: M 2772
The winning numbers for the 3rd prize of 1 lakh are
1) AA 383052 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
2) AB 231887 (WAYANADU)
3) AC 318096 (THIRUR)
4) AD 186098 (THRISSUR)
5) AE 353178 (KOLLAM)
6) AF 420510 (KOTTAYAM)
7) AG 709940 (VAIKKOM)
8) AH 791359 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
9) AJ 733065 (NEYYATTINKARA)
10) AK 107557 (NEYYATTINKARA)
11) AL 260277 (ERNAKULAM)
12) AM 639017 (KOTTAYAM)
The winning numbers for the consolation prize of Rs 8000 are
AA 830529 AB 830529
AC 830529 AD 830529
AF 830529 AG 830529
AH 830529 AJ 830529
AK 830529 AL 830529
AM 830529
The winning numbers for the 4th prize of Rs 5000 are
1094 1412 1476 1767 2149 2212 4923 6460 6884 7268 7518 7579 7915 8258 8267 8753 9571 9711
The winning numbers for the 5th prize of RS 2000 are
0069 5125 5331 5473 6765 7700 9041
The winning numbers for the 6th prize of Rs 1000 are
0089 0232 0500 1316 1615 1716 2388 2465 2754 2957 3252 3675 3976 4522 5039 5192 5436 5442 5510 5816 5921 6946 8671 9833 9882 9885
The winning numbers for the 7th prize of Rs 500 are
0110 0185 0231 0875 1160 1286 1351 1366 1455 1637 1963 1964 2024 2121 2251 2459 2571 2719 3338 3433 3544 3549 3588 3864 3953 4090 4123 4266 4527 4557 4740 4809 4823 4922 5048 5194 5437 5482 5515 5609 5742 6380 6467 6536 6625 6770 6795 6864 7175 7189 7329 7506 7849 7906 7917 8200 8265 8352 8400 8481 8554 8625 8807 8975 9072 9290 9313 9360 9370 9452 9603 9610
The winning numbers for the 8th prize of Rs 100 are
- 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
- 2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
- 3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
- 4th Prize: Rs 5000
- 5th Prize: Rs 2000
- 6th Prize: Rs 1000
- 7th Prize: Rs 500
- 8th Prize: Rs 100
- Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS?
To download the PDF, follow these steps:
1. Go to the website of Kerala Lotteries (www.keralalottery.info)
2. Click on “Lottery Result".
3. A new page opens up, select “View".
4. To download the PDF of the results, click on the download icon located at the top-right corner of the page.
HOW TO CHECK KERALA AKSHAYA AK-589 LOTTERY RESULTS?
To check the Akshaya AK-589 lottery results, you can visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at www.keralalottery.info. The lottery outcomes are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you’re interested in playing the lottery, you can purchase tickets for Rs. 40 at any Taluk lottery office in the state. The three most popular lottery offices in Kerala are located in Thamarassery (Kozhikode district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Punalur (Kollam district).
HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?
If you are a winner of Akshaya Lottery No. AK-589, you should verify the accuracy of your winning ticket by checking the Kerala lottery results in the Kerala Government Gazette. In case your ticket number matches the one published in the Gazette, you have 30 days to present your ticket and identification proof at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim your winning amount.
