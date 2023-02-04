CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Lottery 2023: How to Check Kerala Lottery Results Today? Karunya KR-587 Result Out; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!
2-MIN READ

Kerala Lottery 2023: How to Check Kerala Lottery Results Today? Karunya KR-587 Result Out; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 12:25 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-587 Today Result: The first prize winner of Karunya KR-587 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya KR-587 lottery for Saturday, February 4. Check step-by-step guide to download PDF with full list of winning numbers below

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala State Lottery Department has released the Karunya Lottery No. KR-585 lucky draw results for Saturday, February 4. At the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram which is situated close to Bakery Junction, the draw takes place at 3 PM.

The lottery ticket’s first prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 80 lakh and the ticket for second place is for Rs 5 lakh. The third-place winners will be given Rs 1 lakh. The prize winners are urged to verify their winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and to turn in their tickets within 30 days of receiving them. The complete list of winners is given below:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-587 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 04.02.2023 Lottery is ending with:

3458          3485         3548          3584

3845          3854         4358          4385

4538          4583         4835          4853

5348          5384         5438          5483

5834          5843         8345          8354

8435          8453         8534          8543

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-587 LOTTERY

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: Result at 3 PM

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA KR-587 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
  • 4th Prize: R. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA KR-587 LOTTERY RESULTS?

The Kerala Lottery Department’s official website is www.keralalotteries.com, where participants in Karunya Lottery No. KR-585 can see the results. These results are also available in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you want to bet, you can get a lottery ticket for Rs 40 from any taluka lottery office in the state. Kerala has three lottery offices for the uninitiated: Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district), and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Go to www.keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Now, select ‘Lottery Result.’

STEP 3: When a new page appears, click on ‘View.’

STEP 4: To view the PDF, click the Download button in the top right corner of the page.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of the Karunya Lottery No. KR-587 draw must first check the Kerala lottery results, which are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number appears in the Gazette, you have 30 days to visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. Make sure you have your ticket and identification with you.

